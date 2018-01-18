Where are fallen trees causing travel delays this morning?

Following high winds last night reports are coming in of a number of fallen trees affecting drivers this morning.

Here’s a list of the ones we know about:

- The A286 Midhurst Road is partially blocked both ways near Lavant due to a tree. This is reportedly affecting traffic between Chichester and Midhurst.

- Eastergate Lane near Walberton is also affected, with a fallen tree partly blocking the road near the junction with Barnham Lane.

- A fallen tree is causing slow traffic on the A29 Stane Street near Billingshurst. A tree is said to be fully blocking the north lane just after The Blacksmiths Arms pub. Police are reported to be on scene directing traffic.

- Just over into East Sussex, the A22 Lewes Road is partially blocked by a fallen tree. Heavy traffic is said to be building due to the blockage near the junction with Wall Hill Road.

- UPDATE 07.58: Balcombe Road near Copthorne and Crawley is reportedly closed due to a fallen tree between Worth Park Avenue and Haywards.

