Which Sussex trains are cancelled today? Your guide to bank holiday rail disruption

Rail disruption is expected today – here’s your guide to travel in Sussex.

As £84million engineering works are underway across the country services in our counties are likely to be affected.

In Sussex, Southern rail services are expected to be hit with delays and bus replacements.

Here are the disruptions we know about:

Buses replace trains between Seaford and Lewes today

Replacement buses will continue run between Seaford and Lewes.

The bus journey between Seaford and Lewes is expected to take about 30 minutes.

However if you are planning to connect with train services at Lewes, Southern recommends you allow an extra 40 minutes to make your journey.

Buses will operate every 15 minutes (every 10 minutes at peak times) and call at all stations.

Buses will connect into train services at Lewes for onward travel to other destinations. There will also be a reduced train service between Lewes and Brighton.

Buses replace some trains Three Bridges and Brighton

Replacement buses will run between Three Bridges and Brighton from today until Friday, August 31.

The 23:25 London Victoria to Brighton will terminate at Three Bridges tonight.

The 21:49, 22:45 and 23:45 Bedford to Brighton services will not run.

For more information, click here.