Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision in Crawley Down, a spokesman said. Officers were called to a single vehicle collision on the A264 Snow Hill just east of the Duke’s Head Roundabout at 8.50pm on Wednesday (September 8). The vehicle, a grey Smart car, had left the road and hit a tree.

He added: “A woman aged 23 from Carshalton, London, who was a front seat passenger, died at the scene.

“The driver, a 29-year-old man from Battersea, London, was taken to St George’s Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

“A man aged 28, who was a passenger in the back seat, suffered multiple fractures and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

Their families and next of kin have been informed, the spokesman said. Road closures are in place in the area while the scene is investigated.