A major road in and out of Horsham has been blocked following a two-car crash close to a pub.

Emergency services are currently attending the collision on the B2237 Worthing Road at the junction with Tower Hill, outside the Boars Head pub.

A spokesman for the fire service said no-one was believed to be trapped in the vehicles but fuel has spilt onto the road.

Crews are working to make the scene safe and the road has been blocked.

Delays are being reported.