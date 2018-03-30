TRAVEL: Car hits central reservation on A23

Part of the A23 in Crawley was closed off this afternoon after a car hit the central reservation, police said.

The accident happened northbound on the A23 at 1.45pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The car hit the central reservation, its tyres blew out which caused it to swerve.

“The car ended up in a live lane, which was lane one, known as the slow lane.

“The front of the car was damaged in the accident, no injuries were reported.

“The road was closed for Highways to clear debris and we had to stop traffic because of the debris, it was a heavy smash.”