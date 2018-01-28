TRAVEL: Sussex roadworks for the week ahead

Highways England’s weekly roadworks summary for January 29 to February 4 includes junction improvements for the A259 Bexhill and M23 near Crawley and there’s plenty planned for the A27 too.

The work on the A259 Bexhill-On Sea, by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to instal a new traffic light controlled junction continues this week between Sandhurst Lane and Broadoak Lane.

Narrow lanes remain in place for the duration of the works and there will be temporary traffic signals in operation from Monday five nights between 8pm and 6am.

Resurfacing works are set for the M23 Junction 10 to 9 Crawley and, as a result, the entry slip northbound with be closed overnight between 10pm and 6am on Thursday (February 1).

A diversion will be in place via the adjacent junction and in addition there will be lane closures between junctions 10 and 9 on the northbound carriageway.

On Friday (February 2) there will be a full northbound carriageway closure at junction 10 from 10pm, this will remain in place until Monday (February 5) at 4am. A diversion will be in place via the A264 and A22, alternatively traffic travelling to Gatwick will use a clearly signed diversion using the A2011 and A23.

On the A27 at Lancing, work to improve safety by replacing street lighting between Manor Road junction and Adur junction will continue this week. There will be a lane closure in both directions between Manor Road and Adur on Monday for five nights between 8pm and 6am.

The work at Stockbridge roundabout, A27 Chichester, to install a footbridge is also ongoing. There is currently a 24 hour speed restriction of 50 mph, as well as a dedicated slip road closure on the westbound carriageway at Stockbridge roundabout. This will remain in place for the duration of the scheme. Works are scheduled to be complete by mid March.

On the A27 between Patcham and Falmer, work begin this week on the A27 by resurfacing sections of the network. As a result, from Monday there will be a full eastbound closure between the Patcham interchange and A270 junction for four nights between 8pm and 6am. A diversion will be in place via the A23 and A270.

There will be a westbound closure between A270 and Patcham interchange from Tuesday for three nights, and returning on Sunday (February 4) between 8pm and 6am. A diversion will be in place via the A270 and A23. The scheme is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.