TRAVEL: Travel news for Sussex, Sunday, July 1

The main roads around Sussex seem to be clear of any congestion as of this morning (Sunday, July 1).

The county is set to experience yet another hot and sunny day so the roads may become busier during the course of today.

Engineering works are affecting some lines today on the rail network.

Engineering work is taking place between Eastbourne and Bexhill, closing all lines.

Southern services between London Victoria and Ore will run between London Victoria and Eastbourne only.

Services between Eastbourne and Ashford International will run between Hastings and Ashford International only.

Replacement buses will run between Eastbourne, Hastings and Ore.

Southern services between Brighton and Lewes are also not running today.

Trains between Brighton and Seaford will run between Lewes and Seaford only.

Services between Brighton and Eastbourne will run between Lewes and Eastbourne only.

Trains between Brighton and London Victoria will be diverted after Preston Park, and will additionally call at Hove.

Southern said replacement buses are running between Brighton and Lewes and trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.

Replacement buses will also run between Haywards Heath and Brighton. Customers can also travel on alternative Southern services.