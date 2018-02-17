TRAVEL UPDATE: Rail chaos to continue after fatal level crossing collision

Rail lines will continue to be blocked between Horsham and Pulborough tomorrow due to a fatal collision at a level crossing in Barns Green this morning (Saturday, February 17).

A rail replacement bus service will operate in place of trains between Horsham and Pulborough and train services will run between Pulborough and Bognor Regis, according to Southern Rail.

Disruption is expected until to continue until the end of tomorrow (Sunday, February 18), a spokesman said.

A spokesman said: “We would strongly advise that you check your journey before you travel tomorrow.

“Southern are hopeful a normal service will resume on Monday morning.”

Services are severely delayed towards Horsham, Barnham, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central.

Customers should use alternative routes as services are severely delayed.

Ticket acceptance is in place on Great Western Railway services between Redhill and Guildford; South Western Railway services via any reasonable route; Metrobus services between Horsham and Three Bridges; Thameslink, Gatwick Express and other Southern services via any reasonable route.

Billingshurst and Christs Hospital will not be served by trains, confirmed the spokesman.

Replacement buses are in effect to serve these stations.

A half hourly rail replacement bus service will be implemented between Horsham and Pulborough, calling at Christs Hospital and Billingshurst.

A half hourly train service will run between Pulborough and Bognor Regis, calling at Amberley, Arundel, Ford and Barnham.

A reduced service is also running between Brighton and Gatwick due to engineering works for the rest of the day.

There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express services running to or from London Victoria tomorrow (Sunday, February 18) due to engineering works, according to Southern Rail.

Bus replacement services will be in operation, and some trains will be diverted into alternative stations.

There will be no Gatwick Express services running all day, a spokesman said.

