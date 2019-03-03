Tree falls onto house and vehicles in Burgess Hill as Storm Freya arrives

A tree has fallen onto a house and a number of vehicles in Burgess Hill.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Brighton were called to Charlwood Gardens in Burgess Hill at 11.35am this morning (March 3).

A tree had fallen onto a house and two cars.

No people were involved in the incident, said the spokesman, and crews were working to remove the tree.

Weather warnings have been released as Storm Freya is poised to bring windy conditions to the UK.