Tribute to Crawley teenager who died near Preston Park station

The family of Carl Klimaytys, who died after being critically injured on the railway line near Preston Park station just before Christmas, has paid tribute to their son.

British Transport Police said the 18-year-old, from Crawley, was pronounced dead shortly after 6.35am on Sunday, December 23.

His family said: “Carl was taken away from us far too soon.

“He had big goals and a huge future ahead of him. His smile would light up any room he walked into.

“He will be greatly missed by his parents, sister, his family and friends.”