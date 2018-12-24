Tributes flood in for Haywards Heath stabbing victim

Tributes have flooded in for a well-loved, ‘always smiling’ man who died after being stabbed in Haywards Heath on Friday night (December 21).

James Fitzgerald died in an ambulance on his way to hospital after the incident in Barn Cottage Lane at about 8.20pm.

Police said two men have since been charged with his murder and are due to appear in court today (December 24). Haywards Heath stabbing: Two charged with murder

Jimmy’s family paid tribute to the 29-year-old and praised the emergency services and the public for their help at the scene. Family pays tribute to Haywards Heath stabbing victim

There has since been an outpouring of kind words for the young man, known to many as Jimmy.

Christine Burgess said to this newspaper: “I’ve known James since we were kids. He was a kind-hearted sweet loving young man, he will be greatly missed by all of his friends.

“It’s such a shock and such a sad loss. RIP Jimbo.”

Leah Ritson described him as someone who was ‘always smiling’ and polite.

She said: “RIP Jimmy you were a legend. Always had a smile on your face.”

Paying tribute on the Mid Sussex Times Facebook page Mary Guy said: “My heart goes out to his family and friends RIP God bless you.”