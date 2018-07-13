Tributes paid to ‘devoted’ father and fitness coach

Tributes have been paid to a ‘loving and caring’ fitness instructor who died suddenly at his home.

Tim Burrow died in his sleep at his home in Wickhurst Green on June 10 at the age of 42.

Tim Burrow

The father-of-three was sports mad and spent many years working as a popular fitness instructor as well as volunteering to help produce the footballers of the future.

Since the devastating news friends and neighbours have rallied together raising nearly £7,000 to help support his family.

His wife Sarah thanked the community for their support and good wishes as they continue to come to terms with the loss of a ‘devoted and kind’ father and husband.

Tim was born in Lewes in 1975.

He attended Park Mead Primary School, in Cranleigh, and then Steyning Grammar School which turned out to be the beginning of his journey into sport, taking part in many school events before joining the Blue Star Harriers.

He went on to represent the town and Sussex at regional and national competitions, excelling in hurdles and long-jump where he broke many records - some of which still stand at the club today.

But it wasn’t just athletics which Tim enjoyed. He was also a keen cyclist and would spend many hours navigating off-road tracks and rough terrain at St Leonard’s Forest.

At 16 Tim took up his first job as a lifeguard at Horsham Leisure Centre. It was this role that triggered him to move into the world of fitness leading him to a new job as a fitness instructor at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre where he would meet a ‘keen young gym bunny’ called Sarah.

The pair hit it off and several years later were married at Mannings Heath Golf Club. A year later son Charlie was born closely followed by son Jack and daughter Scarlett.

Sarah said Tim was a ‘devoted family man’ helping with homework and always reading bedtime stories as well as helping coach young players at Southwater Football Club.

In letters, read out at Tim’s funeral, his children described him as a ‘kind and funny’ father.

Jack said: “Kind, motivating, handsome, cool and loving are some of the first words I think of when describing Dad. He is one of the funniest and best people I know.

“We always used to have really fun film days. He had a great taste in music.”

Tim also worked as a fitness instructor at The Weald School in Billingshurst and K2 in Crawley before becoming fitness manager at Steyning Leisure Centre.

He became Regional Fitness Manager for DC Leisure and was immensely respected in his profession, being held in high regard by his colleagues and friends.

Sarah said: “Through our journey together journey Tim has remained ever the loving, caring, devoted, romantic and wonderful husband, daddy, son, brother and friend that you all know and love.”

She added she wanted to thank Angela Angel, of Angel Ceremonies, who wrote the eulogy at his service on which this piece is based.

A justgiving page was launched to help support the family. A target of £500 was set but within days it was smashed with the current total (as of Friday July 13) standing at just under £7,000.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tim-burrow