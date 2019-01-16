Tributes to leading Sussex ‘real ale’ campaigner

Tributes are being paid to a Horsham man who played a leading role in the Campaign for Real Ale.

Chris Stringer, CAMRA’s regional director for Surrey and Sussex, died last week.

Chris was a well-known, well-respected and much-loved CAMRA volunteer who dedicated nearly 30 years to promoting the campaign.

CAMRA national chairman Jackie Parker said: “It is with great sadness that we’ve learnt of the recent passing of Chris Stringer, an extremely passionate volunteer who was well-known across the campaign.

“Chris was an active member of CAMRA for nearly 30 years. He not only worked hard to represent our members in Surrey and Sussex, but also formed deep friendships with many of us across the country and will be sorely missed by many.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this very sad time.”