Trio jailed after man’s death followed altercation

Three men have been jailed after a Burgess Hill man died following an altercation at a cafe in the town.

John Venn, 20, of The Highlands, Cuckfield, Hayden Garrett, 21, of Allen Road, Haywards Heath and Joshua Hewes, 21, of Silver Birches, Haywards Heath, were sentenced to 12 months in prison at Lewes Crown Court today, after pleading guilty to affray when they appeared in court in January.

The trio were originally charged with manslaughter but when a joint medical report was ordered by the trial, the Crown Prosecution Service requested this charge was discontinued, which was accepted by the court.

Police said there was an altercation involving a group of people at a cafe in Church Road, Burgess Hill, in May 2016.

A woman was attacked and Frank Milligan, 63, collapsed.

He was rushed to hospital and died two days later.

Full report to follow.