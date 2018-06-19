Two hurt in violent park attack

Two 19-year-old men were attacked and threatened during an attempted robbery in a town centre park.

Police say that both men were head-butted during the attack at the skate park in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, at around 7pm on June 10.

Officers say the attack happened after the two men were approached and threatened by a boy who demanded money.

Said a spokesman: “A second boy then appeared and one of the victims was head-butted and grabbed around the throat.

“The other victim was told to empty his pockets and was head-butted and punched to the back of the head and face.

“Both victims then managed to run off, being chased for a short distance by the suspects. Nothing was stolen.

“Police were informed and following immediate enquiries three boys, one aged 14 and two aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. After being interviewed they were released under investigation.”

Investigator Sean Tucker said:“If you saw what happened please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1051 of 10/06.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”