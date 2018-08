Two people were injured after a car hit a tree close to a Horsham school this morning (August 3).

Farthings Hill was closed eastbound for several hours following the collision, near Tanbridge House School, at 7.25am.

One person became trapped in the vehicle and was cut free by firefighters.

Police and paramedics also attended and treated a man and a woman at the scene. Both suffered minor injuries, officers said.

The road was re-opened at 9am.