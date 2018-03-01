Two men attacked outside kebab house in Crawley

Two men were injured after they were attacked outside a kebab house in Crawley, police said.

A 24-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and a 23-year-old man sustained a cut lip and bump to his head after the attack outside the Troy Kebab House in High Street, at around 3am on Sunday (February 25), police said.

A 28-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily ham and released under investigation while enquiries continue, police added.

All parties involved are believed to be Romanian.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Both victims live in the town. Police are trying to establish exactly what happened and have appealed to anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information to come forward.

“They can do so by contacting police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 181 of 25/02.

“Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”