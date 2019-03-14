Two rushed to hospital after M23 crash

Two people have been rushed to hospital after being involved in a crash on the M23 this morning (March 14).

More than three miles worth of delays were caused on the motorway after two cars and a light goods vehicle collided just before 9.15am.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene and freed a person from one of the vehicles. They were left in the care of paramedics.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said two people were treated at the scene. The pair have since been taken to East Surrey Hospital, in Redhill, for further checks.

The collision has taken place northbound between junction 10 (Copthorne) and junction 9 (Gatwick) of the motorway.

Long tailbacks are still being experienced with disruption reported as far as Pease Pottage.