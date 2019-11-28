Two ‘seriously hurt’ in Lingfield crash

Two men were left with ‘serious injuries’ following a crash between two cars in Lingfield yesterday (November 27).

Officers say that the crash - between a Seat Ibiza and a Vauxhall Corsa - happened at around 5.30pm in Tandridge Lane.

Police say that both car drivers - a man in his 60s and a man in his 20s - were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

They are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: “If you witnessed the incident, have any dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, or were involved in some other way please contact us on 101 quoting incident reference PR/P19275677.

“Alternatively, you can use the online reporting system https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and enter the reference number in the ‘Incident Details’ section.

“You can also give information, 100 per cent anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”