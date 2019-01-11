UK’s first 24-hour KFC drive-thru opens at Gatwick Airport

After months of work the country’s first ever 24-hour KFC drive-thru has opened at Gatwick Airport.

The international fast food chain has swung open the doors to its latest Sussex restaurant close to the South Terminal in Ring Road North.

Inside the new KFC at Gatwick

KFC said the eatery is its first 24-hour drive-thru and will offer everything from fillet burgers to zingers as well as hosting its own breakfast menu.

Following years of planning an application to create the drive-thu was approved in April 2018.

Works started at the site in May with construction coming to an end towards the end of last year.

Staff at the new KFC drive-thru at Gatwick Airport

It was anticipated the new restaurant would be open in November however, the company explained it ran into an issue with a power cable which supplied most of the electricity to the South Terminal.

A spokesman said the cable was eventually relocated and upgraded and the drive-thru finally opened just before Christmas.

The new restaurant boasts more than 100 seats, 60 parking spaces and, according to the firm, is just four minutes away from the South Terminal. It also contains a private hire room which can be used for meetings and parities.

