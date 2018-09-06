UK’S first Chinese catering course launched in Crawley

Crawley College has been chosen as the UK’s first dedicated centre to teach Chinese cooking.

Next month it will start the Diploma in Chinese Culinary Arts – a one-year course for aspiring and existing chefs looking to learn the skills for top-notch Chinese cuisine.

In preparation for the start of the course – which is a mix of e-learning and practical assessments – the college has had a purpose-built kitchen fitted complete with everything you could ever need to knock up anything from dim sum to an exquisite banquet.

The course is looking to provide existing and future chefs with incredible career opportunities in the catering industry, while also providing Chinese restaurant and hotel owners with a ready-made supply of chefs rather than having to recruit from China.

It is run in conjunction with Coventry-based PAM Education and backed by the Chinese Cuisine Association and the Tianjin Foodstuffs Group.

Julie Kapsalis, Managing Director (Commercial) for the Chichester College Group, said: “We are delighted to launch this brand new course, in a unique, on-line learning format.

“Part of an exciting new partnership, the project has great potential for students and tutors at Crawley College and in China to learn from each other and to develop new skills.

“Working closely with international educational institutions is important to Crawley College and to the Chichester College Group as a whole - we want to see the group develop at home and abroad.”

The course starts on Monday September 24.

Registration is open now with limited places available.

For more information see the course website https://www.crawley.ac.uk/study-courses/course-list/81CCD3-Chinese-Culinary-Arts-Lu-Ban-Diploma-Level-3, or https://www.chineseculinaryart.co.uk or contact Jo Chappel, Head of Learning (Service Industries) of Crawley College on 01293 442466 or by emailing on jchappel@crawley.ac.uk