Unique exhibition arrives in Crawley

A unique and interactive exhibition has opened its doors to visitors at the County Mall in Crawley.

The international children’s charity’s installation, based on two life-size huts recreating the family home of a Sierra Leonean family, will be at the shopping centre from today (Wednesday January 3) to Sunday January 28.

The Journey of Hope experience offers a free and stimulating experience for children and adults alike, to learn about World Vision’s transformational work with some of the most vulnerable children across the globe.

Graeme Newton, Director of Fundraising at World Vision UK, said: “We’re so excited to bring Journey of Hope to the County Mall shopping centre this month. It is an incredibly moving experience, as visitors get to realise first-hand what life is like for some of most vulnerable children in the world’s hardest places, and see the positive impact of World Vision’s work.”

Visitors also have an opportunity to browse the range of truly life-changing Must Have Gifts. From livestock to self-defence classes, these one-off special gifts for a loved one will go a long way in transforming lives in some of the world’s poorest communities.

The exhibition depicts the family home of Sierra Leonean mother, “Miatta” and her 8-year-old daughter, “Ayie”. The first hut depicts the family’s struggles 15 years ago, while the second shows how the family are thriving after working with World Vision.

Visitors to the hut can join in with doing their bit to help through sponsoring a child like “Ayie” – which will give the child and their community life-changing support such as the provision of nutritious food, clean water, healthcare and education.