UPDATE: Barns Green level crossing opening to be delayed

The reopening of a level crossing at the centre of a fatal crash in Barns Green has been delayed.

Barry Hearnshaw, 72, and his grandson Will Hallett, 15, died after their car and a passenger train collided at the crossing in Emms Lane on February 17.

The crossing has been closed since the incident to enable the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to carry out their investigations, and to allow engineers to repair and replace crossing equipment damaged in the crash.

It was due to be reopened on Thursday however, a spokesman for Network Rail said some outstanding work had forced them to delay the opening.

The crossing will now be reopened on Monday March 26.