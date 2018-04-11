UPDATE: Break-in at town centre jewellers

A thief who smashed his way into a town centre jewellers fled with around £3,000 worth of cufflinks.

The thief broke through steel shutters at Horsham’s oldest jewellers - Trelfers in East Street - before smashing through the shop’s plate glass front door at around 6.40 on Sunday morning.

The scene inside Trelfers jewellers after the break-in on Sunday

He stole 14 pairs of mixed gold and silver cufflinks, as well as an air ambulance charity box thought to contain around £100.

Shop owner John Cox said: “Stealing the ambulance charity box was the most upsetting.”

He said the break-in “comes with the territory. It could have been worse. All customers’ goods are always in the safe. Anything in the shop is what we consider low-value.”

He added: “We have been here as a family for 52 years and this is only the third insurance claim, and the first time anyone has broken in.”

John and his wife Pauline - who were alerted to the burglary by their shop’s alarm monitorying system - later took to social media to thank police and the public for their support, posting on-line: “Thank you Horsham for your concern, very much appreciated.”

CCTV images from the time of the break-in at the shop have been handed over to police. A spokesman for Sussex Police said they were appealing for information. “Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 268 of 08/04.”

l John and Pauline were dismayed to discover that a traffic warden had issued them with a parking ticket as they left their car in a loading bay when arriving at the shop straight after the break-in.

They had left a note on the car’s dashboard outlining why they were there.

However, John was informed by Horsham District Council in a letter yesterday that the penalty was being cancelled.