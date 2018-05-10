UPDATE: Crews tackle blaze at town centre office block

Firefighters are expected to stay at the scene of a fire in Haywards Heath for most of the day following a blaze which broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene - at insurance firm 1st Central’s office block in Perrymount Road - soon after 3am today.

Fire crews at the scene in Haywards Heath town centre. Photo: Eddie Howland

Police closed roads around the town centre while fire crews, many wearing breathing apparatus, tackled the high-rise blaze.

No-one was hurt and the cause of the fire - thought to have started in the building’s roof - is not yet known.

1st Central CEO Andy James said: “No one was in the building at the time and the fire was quickly contained thanks to the swift response of firefighters.

“We appreciate the patience of the public and local community whilst the firefighters continue their work this morning and apologise for any disruption caused.

Crews used aerial ladders to tackle the fire. Photo: Eddie Howland

“We are confident that the incident will not cause any significant disruption to our operations, with our offices in Manchester and Glasgow open as usual.

“The Haywards Heath office will be open for business as usual as soon as possible.”