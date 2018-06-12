Update: Hotel speaks out after devastating fire

Bosses at a hotel and country club ravaged by fire have issued thanks this morning to the public who have rallied to their support.

Cottesmore Hotel, Golf and Country Club at Pease Pottage was wrecked when a devastating blaze broke out yesterday afternoon.

In a statement posted on social media this morning, the hotel and country club said: “Due to a devastating fire in the club house Cottesmore will be closed today.

“All the guests and staff are safe. Thank you for everyone’s support through this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to help couples who are due to hold their wedding receptions at the popular venue. The Birch Hotel in Haywards Heath has said that it has opened its calendar to try and help anyone that has a wedding or function booked at Cottesmore.