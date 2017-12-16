UPDATE: One confirmed dead after early morning collision on A23

Emergency crews have confirmed one person has died following an early morning collision on the A23 in Warninglid.

The collision, involving a car and lorry, happened at around 2am. Read our original story on our website.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said three fire engines were called to the serious collision, along with a heavy rescue unit.

She said: “We received a call about a car which had crashed into a lorry.

“One person has been confirmed dead. Crews left the scene at 4am this morning.”

A Sussex Police spokesman also confirmed one person had died in the collision.

More to follow.