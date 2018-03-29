UPDATE: Police investigate roadway fly-tipping

Police are investigating a fly-tipping incident in which a 30-metre stretch of road was blocked with debris.

The trail of rubbish strewn across the country road led to a delivery van being forced into a ditch as he tried to pass.

Local residents later hit out at the shocking fly-tipping which blocked much of Countryman Lane, Shipley, on Wednesday.

Around 30 metres of the roadway was littered with building materials, pallets, tiles, and roofing debris.

Residents say there has been more recent fly-tipping in Lackenhurst Road and Saucelands Lane, Shipley.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said today: “Police are aware of rubble which was fly-tipped on Countryman Lane, Shipley, and was reported at 7am on Wednesday (March 28).

“Enquiries are taking place to establish who might have fly-tipped.”