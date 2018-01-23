UPDATE: Two dead after collision in Felbridge

Police have confirmed that two men sadly died as a result of the collision between two vehicles in Felbridge yesterday evening (Monday, January 22).

Surrey police were called to the collision involving a grey Skoda Octavia and a white LDV Maxus van on the A22 Eastbourne Road in Felbridge at 6.30pm.

Both men were travelling in the Skoda when it collided with the van, according to a police spokesman.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the van – a man, woman and a two-year-old child – were all taken to Sussex County hospital, confirmed police.

The adults suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and the child was uninjured, police said.

The road was closed between the Woodcock Inn and the junction with Copthorne Road to allow the emergency services to recover the vehicles and carry out their work, police said.

Anyone who saw the incident, or the manner of driving of either vehicle in the minutes before the collision, is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference PR/45180008212.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage from the area between 6.15pm and 6.35pm.