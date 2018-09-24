Valuable life skills provided at Crawley’s Junior Citizens event

For the 28th year running, Junior Citizen is taking place at The Hawth, teaching local children about safety and life skills.

The Crawley Borough Council organised event is open to all Year 6 children across the borough’s schools, teaching ten and eleven year olds to identify all kinds of potentially dangerous situations, providing advice on what to do and helping them learn valuable life skills to encourage responsible citizenship.

The aim is to provide important information in a fun and memorable way and more than 1,200 children will take part.

The fortnight long event covers issues such as electrical safety, air quality, consequences of crime, personal safety, fire safety and hoax calls, water safety at the seaside, reducing water use, and waste and the environment.

Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, Councillor Geraint Thomas, said: “Junior Citizen is a fantastic event that has been teaching generations of local children how to be safe and considerate members of the community and I am delighted that it is back again for the 28th year.

“I hope every pupil enjoys themselves while learning valuable life skills.”

This year, Crawley Junior Citizen has been shortlisted for Best Environmental Health Project at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health Excellence Awards 2018. The winner will be announced in their awards ceremony in November.

Junior Citizen is supported by partner organisations including West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Luxury Coaches, Crawley Neighbourhood Watch, the Royal National Lifeboat Institute; Southern Water, Crawley Magistrates, UK Power Networks, Sussex Community Rail Partnership and the Probus Club of the Sussex Weald.

For more information on Environmental Health Services at Crawley Borough Council visit, www.crawley.gov.uk/environment

