Video: Anyone want to give Bill a home?

Bill, described as a ‘bundle of fun’, is looking for a new home.

Described as cheeky, fun and enthusiastic by Dogs Trust Shoreham, Bill, a seven-year-old crossbreed, adores his toys and is often found chasing about after them, throwing them in the air or carrying them in his mouth - he also enjoys engaging in play with his carers.

Bill came to the centre in November last year and is yet to find his forever home.

Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Rehoming Centre Manager Tracey Rae said: “Staff here at the centre adore Bill, he is such a character and a bundle of fun – he will certainly keep his new owners entertained!

“He’s an affectionate boy who loves nothing more than to make you laugh.

“He enjoys cuddles too, and whilst he loves to play we’ve also been working hard on his training too.

“He’s doing really well and we’d love for him to find a home that will shower him with the love he deserves and continue to develop his skills and ongoing training with him.”

If you’re interested in rehoming this cheeky chap, you will need to be an active household, with no cats or other small pets – but Bill could potentially live with another calm and steady dog if they were to get on well upon introductions.

He can live with children over the age of 15 and would prefer owners who are equally as fond as the outdoors, and will enjoy taking him exploring in quieter walking areas.

The centre says: “Please call the centre on 0300 303 0292 ahead of your visit if you’d like to meet Bill so that we can make sure his special friend is available to introduce you.”