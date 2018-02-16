VIDEO: Bomb disposal unit tackles 'explosive device' in village square

Bomb disposal crews are currently dealing with a suspected explosive device in Southwater.

A 100-metre cordon has been set up around the car park in Lintot Square after officers spotted the device near a flat in Faribank Road at 9am.

The bomb disposal unit at Lintot Square dealing with a suspected explosive device

Customers and staff were evacuated from nearby shops and residents were also told to leave their homes.

Related stories: BREAKING NEWS: Village square evacuated



UPDATE: Village square evacuated due to ‘explosive device’

UPDATE: ‘I think everyone has been astonished’... reaction as bomb squad called to village

PHOTOS: Deserted village square following dramatic evacuation