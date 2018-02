Crawley and Capel boxer Ben Jones gives his reaction to his defeat by Reece Bellotti in the sixth round at the O2.

Jones speaks about his game-plan to put Watford's reigning champion under pressure in the second half of the 12-round contest.

Ben Jones after his defeat by Reece Bellotti. Picture by Graham Carter

He was fighting in front of an estimated 9,000 audience in a show broadcast live on Sky Sports TV.

Watch the video to see what the local star had to say after the fight.