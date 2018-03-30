Video: Damp start to Horsham's Piazza Italia

Large crowds ignored the rain and cold today (Good Friday) to enjoy all that Horsham's Piazza Italia had to offer.

The market proved popular as did the various activities for children.

Horsham's Piazza Italia

However, it was the numerous Italian vehicles that most people had come to see.

The Ferraris and Lamborghinis proved the highlight but there was also great interest for the motorbikes and the Fiat 500s.

The festival has been reduced to two days from three this year and returns on Bank Holiday Monday.

