Video: Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride success

Crowds and cyclists flocked to The Broadway yesterday morning (April 15) for the eighth Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride.

The event, which boasts four routes - from the family-friendly Sergison route at 12.7 miles to the Wiggins Way, a challenging 73.4 miles - opened at 7am.

DM1841891a.jpg. Haywards Heath Bike Ride, 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180415-180818008

In addition to all the two-wheel action, a ‘Flypast’ by the Air Ambulance and musical entertainment for all the family gave the day a party atmosphere.

A free Trike Ride for children not able to ride a bike was also staged in The Broadway with a medal for all the young participants.