VIDEO: Police out in force ahead of Albion and Palace clash

There was a heavy police presence around Brighton station last night (January 8) ahead of the match between arch-rivals Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

But a crowd of just 14,507 turned out to watch the rivals battle it out in the FA Cup match – the Amex has a capacity of 30,750.

Police were out in force around Brighton station as football fans made their way to the Amex stadium (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

With the clash being shown live and the trouble that marred the Premier League fixture between the two just two months ago, it seems plenty of home fans opted to stay away.

Albion defeated Palace 2-1, and will play Middlesbrough in the next round.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police is reflecting on a successful operation for the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace football match.

“The fixture, which took place at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening, concluded without significant incident.

“A total of six arrests were made, of which two men were charged.

“Lee Bull, 52, of Tower Road, Lancing was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer in Queens Road, Brighton. He is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 9).

“Vincent Kimber, 46, of Main Road, Biggin Hill, Bromley, was charged with possession of cannabis at The Amex and bailed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 25.

“An 18-year-old man from Beckenham, Bromley, who was arrested at The Amex on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence was given a fixed penalty notice.

“A 56-year-old man from Crawley was arrested at The Amex on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

“A 30-year-old man from Sidcup, Bexley, was arrested at The Amex on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a 25-year-old man from West Molesey, Surrey, was arrested at The Amex on suspicion of assault and throwing a missile onto a football playing area – this arrest was made in relation to the previous Brighton vs Palace match on November 28 2017, when the offences are alleged to have occurred.

“These remain in custody as of Tuesday (January 9).”