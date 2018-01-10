Village neighbours celebrate lottery jackpot win

A care worker and accounts clerk who live in the same village street are celebrating after each scooped £30,000 on the lottery.

The couple - and another resident of Cloverfield in Slinfold - clinched their amazing win this week in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode - RH13 0TZ - was drawn as the lotto winner on Saturday.

Single mum Toni Jackson, 36, who works at a local nursing home, is now planning to splash out some cash on a holiday.

“Winning £30,000 will make a big difference to me and my little boy. I’m going to book a nice holiday to Center Parcs for the two of us,” she said.

The win has come at an emotional time for Toni. “My grandfather, who was 96 years old, passed away just a few days before I found out I’d won the money.

“I know he would’ve been very happy for me,” she said.

Meanwhile, fellow winner Jean Streeter, 61, an accounts clerk, is also delighted with her win.

She said: “I’m at the age when I need to think ahead to my retirement in a few years so I’ll be putting most of the money away.

“I’ve got a sister in Canada and I’d like to visit her. My elderly mother, who lives with me, would like to go too and I’ll take her with me.”

The other winner was unavailable to receive their cheque in person from People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson.

Congratulating all three winners, Matt urged other people to take part in the lottery: “What a way to start 2018 with £30,000 in your bank account. It costs £10 a month to play and just like the Slinfold winners you could be getting a big cheque this year.”

A total of £263 million has been raised so far by People’s Postcode Lottery players for more than 4,000 good causes.

A local group that has received support from players is The Gatton Trust, which was awarded £11,050 last year to educate schoolchildren on the benefits of traditional orchards for local wildlife.