Village pub goes on sale

A village pub which was damaged by fire earlier this year has now been put up for sale.

The Cowdray Arms in London Road, Balcombe, is on the market through estate agents Savills with a guide price of £700,000.

The Greene King pub was forced to temporarily close in April when around 70 per cent of the building’s first floor was damaged when fire broke out in a tumble dryer.

Savills describe the pub as a “traditional public house on a prominent main road” with recently refurbished three-bedroom manager’s accommodation and a ‘large trade garden.’

Savills describe the pub as being ‘close to Crawley and amenities of the countryside.’