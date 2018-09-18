Village pub remains shut amid search for new landlord

A village pub which closed in May is still shut while a search goes on for a new landlord.

The Frankland Arms in Washington called last orders in May when the then publican decided to cease trading.

Owners of the pub in London Road, Washington, said at the time that they aimed to reopen ‘as soon as possible’.

But now, four months on, the pub remains closed while a search for someone to run it continues. No re-opening date has yet been fixed.

A spokesperson for owners Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We can confirm that the Frankland Arms, Washington, is currently closed whilst we look for a new publican to take on the site. If anyone is interested in taking on this food-led community pub, or would like further information, please call our recruitment hotline on Tel: 03333 200036.”