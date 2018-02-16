Village square evacuated

A village square has been evacuated as police deal with a serious ‘incident’.

Lintot Square, Southwater, has been cordoned off as several officers tackle an incident in a flat.

Shops have been evacuated and drivers are being told to remove their cars from the car park.

An eyewitness said five police vehicles were attending the incident and the car park had been cordoned off from the Lintot pub up the council officers.

“They are getting people to get their cars out of the car park . They have evacuated all the shops. It’s quite scary.”

Horsham District Council is urging people to stay away from the area.

On Twitter it said: “@sussex_police have made us aware of an incident in Lintot Square, #Southwater and urge residents to stay away from the area until further notice.”

More to follow.