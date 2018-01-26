Village to star in TV show

A village is set to star in a television show in a bid to be crowned the best village in Britain.

Lindfield is set to appear on Channel 4 today after being shortlisted for the broadcaster’s new show Village of the Year, hosted by Dame Penelope Keith.

The star of The Good Life has paid a special visit to the area to meet the locals and see what wonderful traditions the area has to offer.

The Mid Sussex village was chosen from more than 400 entries and should it win will not only be given the prestigious crown of Britain’s best village but will also receive £10,000.

In each programme, which airs daily at 3pm, Dame Penelope and her team of three judges - archaeologist and village historian Alex Langlands; garden designer Juliet Sargeant and fashion designer and presenter Patrick Grant - each visit a different village. The four then make a tough decision of which is the best and will go into the semi-finals on Saturday.

Lindfield will appear on today’s programme at 3pm and is up against East Bergholt in Suffolk, Woburn in Bedfordshire and Cookhamin in Berkshire.

Dame Penelope chose to visit the area personally and is set to meet the harbour master of the village pond.