Villagers urged to vote for Strictly’s Susannah

People are rallying to support Sussex-based Strictly star Susannah Constantine after she came bottom of the TV dance contest’s ‘leader board’ on Saturday.

Residents in Handcross - where Susannah lives - are urging people to vote for the former fashionista who has been teamed with professional dancer Anton Du Beke on the BBC’s latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Sussanah Constantine on Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC SUS-180926-114420001

Susannah, who made an early exit when she was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, was reportedly upset after scoring just 12 points out of 40 in her first dance at the weekend.

People in Handcross have taken to social media to urge people to vote for Susannah who returns to TV screens for the second episode this Saturday.

Susannah, who describes herself on Instagram as an author, journalist and ‘PA to three teenagers’, lives on the outskirts of the village.