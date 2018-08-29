Violent gang attack man, 52, in Crawley street robbery

A violent gang punched a 52-year-old man in the face during an early morning street attack before later stealing his wallet.

Police say the incidents happened in West Green, Crawley, during the early hours of Sunday August 19.

Officers say that the victim, who suffers from ill health, was walking near Road Radio in Ifield Road at around 1.45am when he was approached by four men, one of whom punched him in the face, causing bruising.

Said a police spokesman: “Shortly afterwards, as the victim walked towards Crawley Hospital in West Green Drive, he was confronted by what he believed to be the same group, who threatened him and forced him to hand over his leather wallet containing cash, keys and a bus pass before running off in an unknown direction.”

The man who initially punched him is described as white, 5’8” – 6’ tall, with short black hair and thought to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Added the police spokesman: “Anyone who saw either incident or who may have other information concerning the group involved is asked to report details online on phone 101, quoting serial 139 of 19/08.

“Alternatively please visit Crimestoppers or call the independent charity on 0800 555 111.”