Vital help for Crawley’s former armed forces staff

Current and former members of the armed forces are being offered vital support at monthly drop-in sessions in Crawley Library.

Alan Merry, an advice and information officer for the Royal British Legion, told the Crawley Observer that Crawley has more than its fair share of former service personnel, and they would like to see more people attend.

“With the support of West Sussex County Council, we are holding a drop-in session at Crawley Library on the second Friday of every month, the next one being on Friday June 8 from 10am to 12.30pm,” he said.

“The purpose of these sessions are for ex-service men and women and their dependents to come and meet up with their peers, seek advice, information and guidance from a selection of agencies that can help with housing, benefits, debt, employment, wellbeing and much more... or just pop in for a cuppa, biscuit and natter,” he said.

Many people who act as carers for former members of the military think of themselves as friends or partners, and don’t realise that they are entitled to help.

Help can range from support at a time of bereavement, to advice on benefits, or on jobhunting.