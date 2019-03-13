Vulnerable Horley teenager missing – have you seen her?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Horley teenager.

Sha’re Phillips, 16, was last seen in Cheyne Walk at around 4pm on Thursday, March 7, police said.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Sha're Philips. Photo by Surrey Police

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in finding a vulnerable missing girl from Horley.

“Sha’re Phillips, 16, was last seen on Cheyne Walk at around 4pm on Thursday, March 7, and officers and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

“She is known to visit areas in north Surrey (Sunbury, Elmbridge, Spelthorne), Folkstone in Kent and Hounslow. She’s likely to be traveling on foot or by train.

“Sha’re is described as roughly 5ft 8 in, with ginger/reddish hair, of a slim build with blue eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a grey top, black jeggings, and black trainers.

“Officers are very keen to locate Sha’re as she is particularly vulnerable.”

If anyone has seen someone matching Sha’re’s description, or if they have any information about Sha’res whereabouts, please call us on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting reference number PR/45190024491.