Warehouse on former Sussex Wyevale Garden Centre site near A23 sold for £6.5 million

A warehouse which is being built on the former Wyevale Garden Centre site near the A23 has sold for £6.5 million.

Tungsten Properties has sold the 43,000 sq ft industrial unit to Martin’s Properties.

Under construction: The warehouse unit is at the former Wyevale Garden Centre at Tungsten Park, Handcross

It is on the site of the former Wyevale Garden Centre at Tungsten Park, Handcross, seven miles south of Crawley, near the A23.

It is due for completion in August 2019.

Richard Bourne, managing director of Martin’s Properties, said the site was in a ‘strong location’, with fast and easy access to the M25, Gatwick, Brighton and the rest of the South East.

A separate unit on the site has been sold to Pets Corner for its UK distribution centre.

