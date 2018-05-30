Warning after ‘object thrown from footbridge’ onto road

A warning is being sounded to drivers after an incident on the A24 near Horsham in which an object is believed to have been thrown from a footbridge.

Victoria Ayling was driving a Nissan X-Trail 4x4 along the road at around 11.20 am on Friday May 4 when her vehicle’s perspex sunroof was shattered.

Police say they received a report that the sunroof “had been shattered by an object believed to have been thrown from the footbridge between Tesco and Tanbridge House School where it crosses the A24 at Broadbridge Heath, Horsham.

“The object could not be found and there were no confirmed sightings of anyone on the footbridge at the time. No one was hurt.”

Victoria, from Ockley, said she wanted to warn people about what had happened. “It was quite scary.”