Warning of ice tonight and tomorrow morning in parts of Sussex

A Met Office warning for icy roads in parts of Sussex overnight and tomorrow morning has been issued.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning is from 4pm today (Wednesday December 27) until 11am tomorrow morning.

Currently, the warning is for inland across Sussex with coastal areas generally a degree or two warmer.

The Met Office says: “Icy patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall. washing off treatment.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “Earlier rain, sleet and snow across eastern England will clear late on Wednesday afternoon with icy patches expected to readily develop through the evening on untreated surfaces.

“Melting snow across central and southern England on Wednesday afternoon will also lead to some icy patches redeveloping overnight.

“Scattered wintry showers will also affect western areas which may wash off previously treated surfaces. 1-2cm of snow may accumulate above around 200 metres where showers do fall.”