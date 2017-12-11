Warning over icy conditions today across Sussex

A Met Office warning is in place for icy conditions across Sussex today (Monday December 11).

Parts of Sussex are seeing some snow but the main concern is a mixture of rain and sleet.

The Met Office says: “Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads and cycle paths.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer and more difficult journeys.

Overnight, the rain is set to clear but it will be freezing, causing possible problems on some minor roads.

The forecast for Tuesday is sunshine, although the temperature is set to hover around freezing.

Wednesday is milder with the temperature lifting to around 8degC.