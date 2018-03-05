Warning over town centre parking changes

As works continue on a new development at a Horsham shopping centre car park users are being warned about changes to its pay machines.

Refurbishments are currently being carried out at the former BHS unit in Swan Walk as part of a project which will see new retail units and a gym created in the centre.

Due to the works, which will also see improvements made to the toilet area, Horsham District Council has announced it will moving its car park pay machines from tomorrow (Tuesday March 6).

A spokesman said the three pay machines currently located near the lifts will be relocated within the car park.

Two machines will be located on level 2 while an additional machine will be moved to level 3. One machine will remain on level 1.

The spokesman added anyone parked on Level 4 will need to visit a pay machine on another level before exiting.